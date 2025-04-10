Left Menu

Senate Democrats Demand Ethics Inquiry on Potential Insider Trading Amid Trump's Tariff Decision

Senate Democrats urge the US Office of Government Ethics to investigate if advanced knowledge of President Trump's tariff pause led to financial gains. Trump's announcement caused a stock market surge. Democrats seek to scrutinize Trump and his associates for potential insider trading, despite lacking the power to mandate the inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Senate Democrats are calling for an investigation by the US Office of Government Ethics into potential financial gains from insider knowledge of President Trump's decision to pause tariffs.

The announcement, made by Trump on Wednesday morning via social media, led to a significant rise in the stock market, suggesting possible financial advantages for those with prior information.

Sens. Adam Schiff and Ruben Gallego have formally requested an inquiry into whether Trump, his family, or administration members engaged in insider trading. Despite their lack of investigatory power, Democrats aim to focus attention on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

