Kennedy's Role in Shaping Trump's Health Agencies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former independent presidential candidate, is currently involved in reviewing candidates for top positions at U.S. government health agencies as part of Donald Trump's incoming administration, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Kennedy, renowned for his political lineage, has been entrusted to propose potential appointees for various regulatory bodies, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Del Bigtree, a former campaign communications director for Kennedy, confirmed this role, while a separate source corroborated these responsibilities.

In a bid to combat chronic illness, particularly in children, Trump has given Kennedy a two-year window to demonstrate impactful results, with Kennedy's focus on recommending candidates untainted by pharmaceutical interests. Despite this advisory role, Kennedy could still assume an official position within Trump's administration.

