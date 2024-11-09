Kennedy's Role in Shaping Trump's Health Agencies
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former presidential candidate, is reviewing resumes for key positions at U.S. government health agencies under Donald Trump's new administration. He has been tasked with recommending appointees for regulatory agencies like HHS and FDA, focusing on reducing chronic illnesses and ensuring no conflicts of interest within appointees.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the former independent presidential candidate, is currently involved in reviewing candidates for top positions at U.S. government health agencies as part of Donald Trump's incoming administration, according to sources familiar with the situation.
Kennedy, renowned for his political lineage, has been entrusted to propose potential appointees for various regulatory bodies, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Del Bigtree, a former campaign communications director for Kennedy, confirmed this role, while a separate source corroborated these responsibilities.
In a bid to combat chronic illness, particularly in children, Trump has given Kennedy a two-year window to demonstrate impactful results, with Kennedy's focus on recommending candidates untainted by pharmaceutical interests. Despite this advisory role, Kennedy could still assume an official position within Trump's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senior Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments Announced
Trump's Legal Challenge: A Battle Over Unlawful Appointments
BJP Preps for Jharkhand Elections with Strategic Appointments and Campaigners
New Appointments to Tertiary Education Commission Board Set to Enhance Leadership and Strategic Direction
ECI Tightens Security: New Appointments and Crackdowns Ahead of Jharkhand Elections