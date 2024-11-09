Left Menu

Bomb Threats Target Election Offices Amid Counting in Maryland and California

Authorities investigated bomb threats against Maryland election boards and California offices during ballot counting. Despite evacuations and heightened security, no explosives were found, and counting is set to resume. The FBI highlighted similar threats in key voting states, linking them to Russian email domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of bomb threats targeted several election offices in Maryland and two counties in California, prompting evacuations and investigations across those states.

Amidst the tense electoral climate, voting officials were counting mail-in ballots when threats were received. Maryland State Elections Administrator, Jared DeMarinis, condemned the acts as 'cowardly' and assured the public that counting would resume on Saturday.

California's voting offices in Santa Ana and Riverside County faced similar threats, but no explosives were discovered. Meanwhile, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Governor Wes Moore affirmed their commitment to public safety and the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

