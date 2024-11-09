Bomb Threats Target Election Offices Amid Counting in Maryland and California

A series of bomb threats targeted several election offices in Maryland and two counties in California, prompting evacuations and investigations across those states.

Amidst the tense electoral climate, voting officials were counting mail-in ballots when threats were received. Maryland State Elections Administrator, Jared DeMarinis, condemned the acts as 'cowardly' and assured the public that counting would resume on Saturday.

California's voting offices in Santa Ana and Riverside County faced similar threats, but no explosives were discovered. Meanwhile, both Governor Gavin Newsom and Governor Wes Moore affirmed their commitment to public safety and the integrity of the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)