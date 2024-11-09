Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Tax Structure as Exploitative

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP-led government's tax policies, claiming they unfairly burden the poor while benefiting the wealthy, such as industrialist Adani. He highlighted inequality in representation for marginalized communities and promised financial support for the poor equivalent to the debt relief given to capitalists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghmara | Updated: 09-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 14:20 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech in Dhanbad, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led central government of implementing a tax system that exploits the poor for the benefit of the rich.

Pointing fingers specifically at businessman Adani, Gandhi alleged that valuable land in Dharavi is being handed over to him, while asserting that India's tax policy allows the wealthy to evade their fair share.

Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing his extravagant travels and highlighting the hardships faced by the marginalized, including Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Other Backward Classes, who remain underrepresented in government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

