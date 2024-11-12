Left Menu

Controversy Kicked Up By BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve

BJP leader Raosaheb Danve caused a stir when he kicked a man attempting to join a photo at an event. The man, named Shaikh, later clarified he was Danve's friend and was just fixing his shirt. A video of the incident went viral, sparking criticism from political opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:38 IST
Controversy Kicked Up By BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve
Raosaheb Danve Image Credit: Twitter(@raosahebdanve)
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted after BJP leader Raosaheb Danve was caught on camera kicking a man who attempted to enter a photo frame at a campaign event in Bhokardan, Jalna district.

The individual, who later identified himself as Shaikh, asserted their decades-long friendship and explained he was merely adjusting Danve's shirt.

The incident, captured in a viral video, prompted remarks from political rivals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, questioning continued support for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024