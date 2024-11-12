Controversy Kicked Up By BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve
BJP leader Raosaheb Danve caused a stir when he kicked a man attempting to join a photo at an event. The man, named Shaikh, later clarified he was Danve's friend and was just fixing his shirt. A video of the incident went viral, sparking criticism from political opponents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Controversy erupted after BJP leader Raosaheb Danve was caught on camera kicking a man who attempted to enter a photo frame at a campaign event in Bhokardan, Jalna district.
The individual, who later identified himself as Shaikh, asserted their decades-long friendship and explained he was merely adjusting Danve's shirt.
The incident, captured in a viral video, prompted remarks from political rivals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, questioning continued support for the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shifting Sands in Maharashtra Politics: BJP Leader's Daughter Joins Shiv Sena
Priyanka Gandhi Embarks on Wayanad Election Campaign: A Promising Era Begins
Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena (UBT) vs. Congress Over Solapur South Seat
Shiv Sena's Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray vs. Deora
Shiv Sena Dogra Front Protests: Flags Burnt Amid Rising Terror Concerns