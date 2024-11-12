Controversy Kicked Up By BJP Leader Raosaheb Danve

Controversy erupted after BJP leader Raosaheb Danve was caught on camera kicking a man who attempted to enter a photo frame at a campaign event in Bhokardan, Jalna district.

The individual, who later identified himself as Shaikh, asserted their decades-long friendship and explained he was merely adjusting Danve's shirt.

The incident, captured in a viral video, prompted remarks from political rivals, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, questioning continued support for the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)