Rajasthan by-elections: BJP and Congress Battle for Key Seats

As by-elections begin in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the Khinwsar constituency, Rewant Ram Danga, urged the electorate to support the party. Speaking confidently about his prospects, Danga urged open voting, assured of BJP's victory amid spirited public participation.

Running against Congress' Ratan Choudhary and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Kanika Beniwal, Danga aims to replace Hanuman Beniwal, previously the seat's holder before winning a Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Congress MP from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena, expressed optimism over Congress' prospects, citing dissatisfaction with the BJP's performance during its 11-month tenure.

The by-elections in Rajasthan involve seven assembly seats, with results awaited on November 20. Five were previously under Congress and its allies' control. Khinwsar and other constituencies, alongside those in West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand, are also holding polls, affecting assembly dynamics in these states.

