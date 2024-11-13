Left Menu

Rajasthan by-elections: BJP and Congress Battle for Key Seats

Rajasthan by-elections see BJP and Congress vie for seven crucial seats. BJP's Rewant Ram Danga urges support in Khinwsar, while Congress' Murari Lal Meena predicts victory due to prior achievements. Results on November 20. Polls also ongoing in West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:10 IST
BJP candidate Rewant Ram Danga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As by-elections begin in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the Khinwsar constituency, Rewant Ram Danga, urged the electorate to support the party. Speaking confidently about his prospects, Danga urged open voting, assured of BJP's victory amid spirited public participation.

Running against Congress' Ratan Choudhary and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Kanika Beniwal, Danga aims to replace Hanuman Beniwal, previously the seat's holder before winning a Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, Congress MP from Dausa, Murari Lal Meena, expressed optimism over Congress' prospects, citing dissatisfaction with the BJP's performance during its 11-month tenure.

The by-elections in Rajasthan involve seven assembly seats, with results awaited on November 20. Five were previously under Congress and its allies' control. Khinwsar and other constituencies, alongside those in West Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand, are also holding polls, affecting assembly dynamics in these states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

