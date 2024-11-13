High Stakes in Jharkhand: A Tale of Votes, Leaders, and Election Battles

The first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections commenced with a recorded voter turnout of 13.04% by 9 AM, as polls continue until 5 PM across 43 constituencies. A total of 683 candidates, including notable figures such as former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora, are vying for seats in this pivotal election.

Major political parties, including the JMM-led coalition and the BJP, are putting forth aggressive campaigns. The JMM focuses on retaining power through their welfare schemes while the BJP pushes its Hindutva agenda. The intense battle sees leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah making significant appearances at rallies.

With 1.37 crore voters eligible to cast their votes in this phase, the upcoming stages are set to further intensify the electoral battle. Chief Minister Hemant Soren seeks support for an accelerated developmental pace, while Prime Minister Modi rallies support, focusing on core BJP promises. With vote counting scheduled for November 23, Jharkhand is in for a politically charged month.

