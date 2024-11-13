Jharkhand Assembly Polls: High Stakes and Significant Turnouts

The early stages of Jharkhand's assembly elections reflect significant voter engagement, with a turnout of 46.25% recorded by 1 PM. The Election Commission of India's data highlights Gumla's lead at 52.11%, followed closely by Lohardaga and Khunti, demonstrating a keen participation across 43 out of 81 seats.

While major areas like Seraikella-Kharsawan, Simdega, and Latehar reported figures slightly above 50%, the state capital Ranchi has seen a notably lower turnout at 40.98%, suggesting varied electoral enthusiasm.

As citizens cast their votes, prominent leaders like Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged constituents to strengthen democracy. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Madhu Koda criticized the JMM-Congress coalition, expressing confidence in a BJP-NDA victory, allying with the sentiments of BJP leader Jayant Sinha.

