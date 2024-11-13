Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Increased Military Support to Ukraine Despite Russian Aggression

The U.S. is ramping up military support to Ukraine as Russia launches a missile attack on Kyiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated support would continue under President Biden, amid concerns over North Korean troops joining Russian forces and potential policy changes when Trump assumes office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:00 IST
U.S. Pledges Increased Military Support to Ukraine Despite Russian Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a decisive move, President Joe Biden's administration announced plans to escalate military support to Ukraine, as confirmed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday. This statement follows Russia's sophisticated missile and drone assault on Kyiv, marking the first attack on the capital in 73 days.

Speaking from NATO headquarters, Blinken emphasized the U.S.'s ongoing commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russian aggression. The announcement comes as North Korea's involvement alongside Russian forces grows, with intelligence reports indicating the deployment of up to 12,000 North Korean troops.

This developing situation casts uncertainty over U.S. policy, with Donald Trump's impending presidency in January potentially altering the course of action. Trump's critiques of Biden's extensive aid to Kyiv and promises to swiftly end the conflict have alarmed Ukraine's allies, fearing a rushed resolution may favor Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024