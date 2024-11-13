Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Impressive Voter Turnout Marks First Phase

The first phase of Jharkhand's assembly elections kicked off on Wednesday, with an impressive voter turnout of 64.86% by 5 PM, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This figure surpasses the 63.9% turnout recorded during the 2019 assembly elections, highlighting increased voter engagement.

Polling took place across 43 assembly constituencies, marked by a peaceful atmosphere and enthusiastic voter participation. This includes areas with significant tribal populations and regions previously affected by Left Wing Extremism, reflecting a triumph of democratic spirit over intimidation and threats.

Despite challenges such as extremist threats and boycott calls, diverse voter groups, including first-time voters, the elderly, and women, thronged polling stations in 15 districts. Notably, in Garhwa's Budha Pahad area, a former extremist hotspot, voting carried out smoothly, indicating strong democratic inclinations.

In a significant move for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a polling station was established in Budha Pahad, allowing residents to vote in their village for the first time. Simultaneously, bye-polls were conducted across 31 Assembly Constituencies in 10 states, and in Kerala's Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency.

Under the vigilant oversight of CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar and his team, over 15,000 polling stations operated smoothly. No incidents of violence were reported, thanks to thorough planning and security measures, ensuring no need for repolls. Transparency was enhanced by webcasting across all polling stations.

In West Singhbhum, despite extremist threats, voters exercised their rights in Manoharpur and Jaganathpur constituencies. Security forces successfully countered attempts to disrupt polling through boycott threats and road blockades.

For the first time, Lakhaidih village's voters in Potka AC cast their votes at a local station, having previously traveled long distances to vote. The Elections reflected Jharkhand's cultural heritage at polling stations, boosting voter morale. Efforts led to 100% enrollment from PVTGs in electoral rolls, alongside facilities to enhance voter experience.

Enforcement agencies' vigilance resulted in seizures worth over Rs 183 crores. Difficult terrain necessitated airlifting polling officials to 225 booths. Voter turnout data will be updated as polling concludes officially.'

The first phase in 43 constituencies wrapped up peacefully, said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar. "All issues were resolved timely," he confirmed. The voter turnout stood at 64.86% as of 5 PM.

Former Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur criticized the BJP's focus on urban areas, underscoring the INDIA bloc's commitment to rural development as people turned out in large numbers where BJP's presence was less visible.

The BJP-led NDA aims to challenge the ruling JMM-led coalition, with prominent figures like CM Hemant Soren contesting. The remaining 38 seats will go to polls on November 20, ahead of the vote count on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)