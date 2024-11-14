Left Menu

Wilders' Comments Ignite Tensions in Amsterdam

Geert Wilders, Dutch political leader, sparked controversy after blaming 'Moroccans' for recent attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. Lawmakers condemned his remarks as inflammatory. The violence, linked to antisemitism, has raised tensions and damaged Amsterdam's reputation for tolerance. Opposition warns Wilders' rhetoric deepens societal divisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:34 IST
Wilders

Dutch political leader Geert Wilders has come under fire for remarks blaming 'Moroccans' for attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. Wilders, known for his hard-right stance, suggested deporting dual nationals involved in the violence, prompting criticism for inciting further division in society.

The controversy erupted following unrest surrounding a soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv, with reports of antisemitic attacks. Opposition lawmakers accused Wilders of inflammatory rhetoric, warning it could harm efforts towards societal cohesion.

A report described escalating violence, with Maccabi supporters engaging in destruction and rioters targeting them. Despite police presence, the incidents have sparked concern over rising antisemitism and tarnished Amsterdam's image of tolerance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

