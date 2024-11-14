Left Menu

Trump Appoints Tulsi Gabbard as Intelligence Chief

President-elect Donald Trump selects Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, as the director of national intelligence. Trump highlights her fearless spirit and commitment to championing constitutional rights as reasons for his choice, believing she will strengthen intelligence operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:45 IST
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, as the director of national intelligence.

Trump praised Gabbard for her fearless spirit, which has been a hallmark of her career. He expressed confidence that her leadership would bring significant benefits to the intelligence community.

According to Trump, Gabbard is expected to champion constitutional rights and secure peace through a strategy of strength, a crucial task in her new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

