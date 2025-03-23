Left Menu

Adopting the Showrunner-Director Model in Indian Streaming

Director Vikramaditya Motwane advocates for the showrunner-director model in Indian streaming, citing its efficiency. Known for his Netflix series 'Black Warrant', Motwane believes this model allows for better storytelling across series. The approach, popular in the US, involves dividing creative and managerial duties among professionals.

In a bid to revolutionize the Indian streaming scene, director Vikramaditya Motwane has proposed the adoption of the showrunner-director model. This model, he argues, allows for a more efficient and effective production process by separating managerial duties from creative ones.

Motwane, known for his work on the acclaimed Netflix series 'Black Warrant', shared his insights during the Cinevesture International Film Festival. He emphasized that this approach gives showrunners the flexibility to maintain narrative integrity while navigating complex production schedules.

The model, widely used in the United States, is gaining traction for its ability to unify multiple creative visions under a single narrative umbrella. By incorporating this system, Motwane asserts that the Indian streaming industry can enhance storytelling across series formats.

