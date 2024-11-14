A Peaceful Transition: Biden and Trump Pave the Way

The White House reassured the public of a peaceful transition of power as President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden engaged in a significant meeting lasting two hours on Wednesday.

In the Oval Office, the leaders—accompanied by their respective Chiefs of Staff—exchanged substantial views, focusing on crucial national security and domestic policy matters impacting the nation and the world.

Biden stressed the importance of proceeding with respect for the American people's mandate, as both administrations aim to lead by example and navigate this important geopolitical transition.

