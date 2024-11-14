Left Menu

A Peaceful Transition: Biden and Trump Pave the Way

The White House confirmed a peaceful transition of power following a meeting between President-elect Trump and President Biden. Key national security and policy issues were discussed. Biden emphasized continuity and moving forward respectfully with the American people's mandate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2024 06:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 06:09 IST
A Peaceful Transition: Biden and Trump Pave the Way
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House reassured the public of a peaceful transition of power as President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden engaged in a significant meeting lasting two hours on Wednesday.

In the Oval Office, the leaders—accompanied by their respective Chiefs of Staff—exchanged substantial views, focusing on crucial national security and domestic policy matters impacting the nation and the world.

Biden stressed the importance of proceeding with respect for the American people's mandate, as both administrations aim to lead by example and navigate this important geopolitical transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024