Vulcan Rockets Cleared for U.S. National Security Missions

The U.S. Space Force announced on Wednesday the clearance of Boeing and Lockheed Martin's Vulcan rocket to launch national security satellites for the country. This development marks a significant step in the expansion of launch capabilities and options for the U.S. government.

SpaceX initially led these types of missions with its Falcon 9 rocket. The certification of the Vulcan rocket introduces added launch capacity, resiliency, and flexibility, crucial for maintaining and advancing the nation's critical space-based infrastructure, according to Brigadier General Kristin Panzenhagen.

The Vulcan rocket is set to replace the Atlas V rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture ULA and compete directly with SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9. This strategic change is likely to impact the future of satellite launches and space exploration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)