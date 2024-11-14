Crucial Election for Sri Lanka's New Leadership

Sri Lanka is set to vote in a pivotal parliamentary election, a crucial juncture for the Marxist-leaning President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to solidify his party's influence and pursue economic recovery. The president's win on September 21 broke the long-standing grip of traditional parties since the country's independence in 1948.

With Dissanayake's presidential triumph securing just 42% of the votes, concerns loom over his party's prospects in this week's parliamentary battle. The National People's Power (NPP) needs to significantly boost its vote count to secure at least 113 seats in the 225-member Parliament and enact its policy agenda effectively.

Navigating a political landscape dominated by well-rooted parties, the NPP faces the challenge of being a newcomer with many new candidates. The election is critical as Sri Lanka grapples with a severe economic crisis after declaring bankruptcy in 2022. Results are anticipated by Friday.

