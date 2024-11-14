Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Government Faces Criticism After Doctor's Stabbing Incident

AIADMK and other leaders criticize Tamil Nadu's DMK-led government following the attack on a doctor in a Chennai hospital. Concerns over the state's law and order situation intensify, prompting officials to address the safety of healthcare professionals and assure swift action against violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:00 IST
AIADMK leader D Jayakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar has criticized the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government's handling of law and order following a shocking attack on a doctor in a Chennai hospital. He questioned how an outsider could bring a knife into a hospital, pressing for stronger measures to protect citizens.

The incident involved Dr. Balaji, an oncologist, who was stabbed multiple times by Vigneswaran, a regular visitor to the hospital with his mother. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured that the doctor is stable and highlighted the arrest made in connection with the attack, emphasizing ongoing investigations.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and BJP leaders have condemned the attack, with assurances that such incidents will be prevented in the future. The hospital community awaits actions ensuring doctors' safety, a concern echoed by Raj Bhavan and national figures alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

