Punjab Prepares for Crucial Assembly Bypolls: Ensuring Fairness and Security

The Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, Sibin C, convened an important meeting on Monday with administrative and police officials to discuss strategies for the upcoming bypolls in four Assembly segments. These elections are scheduled for November 20 in Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, Chabbewal (SC), and Gidderbaha.

Attendees included deputy commissioners-cum-district election officers and senior police officials from the districts involved. Sibin C laid out a stringent plan to enhance surveillance, aiming to curb illegal activities like drug and liquor trafficking and the distribution of cash to influence voters.

To maintain fair election practices, strict vigilance is mandated from 48 hours before voting begins until the completion of the polling process. Officials are also directed to ensure 100% real-time monitoring via live webcasting and make comprehensive arrangements in counting halls. Special police leaders attended the meeting, underscoring the focus on security.

