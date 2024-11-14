Left Menu

Mexico's Move to Safeguard Heritage: White Corn Under Protection

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an upcoming plan to constitutionally protect non-GMO white corn. Mexico is self-sufficient in white corn, essential for tortillas, while importing GMO yellow corn from the USA for livestock. This continues efforts initiated by predecessor Obrador, causing NAFTA tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:18 IST
Mexico's Move to Safeguard Heritage: White Corn Under Protection

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Thursday that her administration is set to unveil a plan aimed at constitutionally safeguarding the country's non-genetically modified white corn. This initiative underscores Mexico's dedication to preserving a staple central to its culinary heritage.

Despite Mexico's self-sufficiency in white corn, which is integral in making tortillas, the country relies on imports of genetically-modified yellow corn from the United States, primarily used for livestock feed.

President Sheinbaum's move follows efforts by her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who aimed to restrict genetically-modified corn imports, a stance that had previously ignited tensions under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024