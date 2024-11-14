Mexico's Move to Safeguard Heritage: White Corn Under Protection

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Thursday that her administration is set to unveil a plan aimed at constitutionally safeguarding the country's non-genetically modified white corn. This initiative underscores Mexico's dedication to preserving a staple central to its culinary heritage.

Despite Mexico's self-sufficiency in white corn, which is integral in making tortillas, the country relies on imports of genetically-modified yellow corn from the United States, primarily used for livestock feed.

President Sheinbaum's move follows efforts by her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who aimed to restrict genetically-modified corn imports, a stance that had previously ignited tensions under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

(With inputs from agencies.)