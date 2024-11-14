Mexico's Move to Safeguard Heritage: White Corn Under Protection
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced an upcoming plan to constitutionally protect non-GMO white corn. Mexico is self-sufficient in white corn, essential for tortillas, while importing GMO yellow corn from the USA for livestock. This continues efforts initiated by predecessor Obrador, causing NAFTA tensions.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Thursday that her administration is set to unveil a plan aimed at constitutionally safeguarding the country's non-genetically modified white corn. This initiative underscores Mexico's dedication to preserving a staple central to its culinary heritage.
Despite Mexico's self-sufficiency in white corn, which is integral in making tortillas, the country relies on imports of genetically-modified yellow corn from the United States, primarily used for livestock feed.
President Sheinbaum's move follows efforts by her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who aimed to restrict genetically-modified corn imports, a stance that had previously ignited tensions under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
(With inputs from agencies.)