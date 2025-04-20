Naftali Bennett: Cardiac Episode Spurs Speculation of Political Return
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized following a cardiac episode while working out. This event occurs amid speculation about his political comeback, as Bennett recently established a new party, "Bennett 2026." Recent polling suggests strong support, potentially challenging Netanyahu’s leadership.
- Country:
- Israel
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba on Sunday after experiencing a cardiac episode during a workout. Bennett, who underwent a catheterization procedure, is now in stable condition. This health scare comes on the heels of his recent political moves.
Just weeks ago, Bennett, 53, signaled a possible political comeback by registering a new party named "Bennett 2026." Although no formal decision has been made regarding his candidacy, polls suggest he could be a formidable contender, potentially securing 27 Knesset seats compared to Netanyahu's Likud party's 19 seats.
Bennett, who was last seen attending Mimouna celebrations before his hospitalization, has received widespread support, including from political rival Benny Gantz. Bennett's previous political journey began in 2006, and he briefly served as Prime Minister in a coalition government with Yair Lapid in 2021-2022.
