Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Hospitalized Post-Workout

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/TPS): Naftali Bennett, Israel's former Prime Minister, has been admitted to Meir Medical Center post a workout session that left him feeling unwell, according to reports from the Kfar Saba facility.

Medical officials stated that Bennett underwent catheterization, a procedure that has left him in 'good condition.' He is expected to stay at the center for further monitoring and necessary treatment.

This incident underscores the importance of regular health check-ups, even for those in top political positions. The hospital has assured that Bennett is receiving comprehensive care as he recuperates.

(With inputs from agencies.)