Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Hospitalized Post-Workout
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was hospitalized at Meir Medical Center after feeling unwell during a workout. He underwent catheterization and is reported to be in good condition. He will remain under medical observation and treatment at the center.
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/TPS): Naftali Bennett, Israel's former Prime Minister, has been admitted to Meir Medical Center post a workout session that left him feeling unwell, according to reports from the Kfar Saba facility.
Medical officials stated that Bennett underwent catheterization, a procedure that has left him in 'good condition.' He is expected to stay at the center for further monitoring and necessary treatment.
This incident underscores the importance of regular health check-ups, even for those in top political positions. The hospital has assured that Bennett is receiving comprehensive care as he recuperates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Health Experts Test New Emergency Response Framework in First-Ever Simulation
Screen Time: The Teen Sleep and Mental Health Connection
Trump's Tariff Threats Shake Indian Pharma and U.S. Health Workforce
Boost Your Financial Health Instantly with OneScore: The All-in-One Credit Solution
Kenan Thompson Breaks Silence on Health Battle and Joins GERD Awareness Campaign