Modi Criticizes Opposition's Allegiance Shift in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for ostensibly relinquishing his party's autonomy to the Congress, denouncing this move as a disservice to Mumbai's self-respect. He was speaking at his final public rally ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Modi challenged the opposition to secure commendation for Balasaheb Thackeray from the Congress, highlighting their eventual failure to do so. He further accused Congress of being power-hungry, comparing the party to a fish out of water.

The prime minister also recalled frequent terror attacks during previous Congress regimes and claimed success in curbing these threats under his leadership. He alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition questions India's accomplishments but asserted confidence in his administration's deterrent capabilities against potential threats.

