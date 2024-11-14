Left Menu

Sunil Jakhar Urges Rethink on Chandigarh Land Allotment

Sunil Jakhar, BJP's Punjab chief, has asked to be relieved of his duties following poor election results. Amidst political inactivity, he seeks Prime Minister Modi's intervention against allotting Chandigarh land to Haryana. Jakhar argues this move undermines Punjab's authority over Chandigarh, sparking potential regional tensions.

Updated: 14-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:11 IST
Sunil Jakhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab president, has remained absent from political duties for two months, citing moral concerns over his and the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Jakhar has expressed his desire to step down, conveying his decision to top BJP leaders.

In recent disclosures, Jakhar also petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retract a decision involving the allocation of Chandigarh land to Haryana for an assembly building. Highlighting regional sensitivities, Jakhar argued that such a move could jeopardize efforts to heal past Punjab wounds.

Debates around the land issue have highlighted tensions between the BJP and local governance, with Jakhar criticizing Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly weakening Punjab's claim over Chandigarh. Historically, Chandigarh has served as a joint capital for Punjab and Haryana.

