Sunil Jakhar Urges Rethink on Chandigarh Land Allotment

Sunil Jakhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Punjab president, has remained absent from political duties for two months, citing moral concerns over his and the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Jakhar has expressed his desire to step down, conveying his decision to top BJP leaders.

In recent disclosures, Jakhar also petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retract a decision involving the allocation of Chandigarh land to Haryana for an assembly building. Highlighting regional sensitivities, Jakhar argued that such a move could jeopardize efforts to heal past Punjab wounds.

Debates around the land issue have highlighted tensions between the BJP and local governance, with Jakhar criticizing Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly weakening Punjab's claim over Chandigarh. Historically, Chandigarh has served as a joint capital for Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)