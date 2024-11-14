Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Gaetz's Attorney General Nomination Amid Ethics Report Concerns

Matt Gaetz, nominated as Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump, faces scrutiny as top lawmakers request access to an unreleased Ethics Committee report on allegations of sexual misconduct. Despite denying any wrongdoing, Gaetz resigned from the House, ending the probe, and his nomination is met with skepticism from both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:03 IST
Matt Gaetz, nominated as Attorney General by President-elect Donald Trump, is under increasing scrutiny. On Thursday, leading Republicans requested access to an unreleased Ethics Committee report scrutinizing allegations of sexual misconduct linked to Gaetz. A lawyer for an alleged victim also demanded the report's release.

Senator John Cornyn, influential on the committee evaluating Gaetz's nomination next year, insists lawmakers should have unrestricted access to the House's Ethics Committee report investigating alleged misconduct and drug use. 'I don't want any limitations on what the Senate considers,' Cornyn stated, affirming his desire to see the report.

Gaetz, who resigned his House seat this week, negates these allegations, which the Justice Department investigated for nearly three years with no charges filed. As his nomination nears, skepticism lingers among Republican senators, questioning Gaetz's suitability due to his lack of legal experience.

