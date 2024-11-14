Left Menu

Congress Seeks EC Ban on Modi and Shah for Alleged Electoral Violations

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of making divisive and false statements during election campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. The opposition has requested the Election Commission to investigate, ban them from election activities, and initiate legal proceedings for rule violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress has lodged serious complaints with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The opposition party accuses them of delivering false and divisive rhetoric during election campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, labeling their comments as "malicious" and "slanderous."

Congress has urged the Election Commission to ban both Modi and Shah from election activities for the duration of the election period. They've also called for a thorough investigation into the matter, citing allegations that the BJP's campaign violated electoral laws and fueled community tensions.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary, highlighted specific speeches by Modi and Shah that allegedly spread religious and caste-based animosity, inciting voters against the Congress. He urged the poll body to register criminal cases against those responsible for these purported violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

