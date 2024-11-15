Left Menu

Germany's Defence Revamp: A New Chapter in European Security

Germany is urged to enhance its defense capabilities as the U.S. shifts focus away from Europe. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius suggests modifying the debt brake to secure necessary funding. Key defense projects aim for parliamentary approval before the upcoming election.

Updated: 15-11-2024 00:04 IST
  • Germany

Germany is facing increasing pressure to bolster its defense efforts amid a strategic shift by the U.S. towards reducing its focus on Europe. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius highlighted the need for Germany to step up, pointing out the necessity to modify the country's debt brake as a means to raise essential funding for defense enhancements.

Pistorius argued that presenting a debt-free Germany to Russian President Vladimir Putin would be illogical if it meant the country was then less capable of defending itself. This stance suggests a significant policy shift as Germany seeks to redefine its role in European security.

Amid these discussions, Pistorius assured that the minority government in Berlin is committed to pushing through vital defense projects in parliament ahead of the upcoming election scheduled for February. He mentioned ongoing dialogue with the finance minister, emphasizing the urgency of reinforcing Germany's military capabilities.

