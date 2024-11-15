Left Menu

Parliament Decides on Kickl's Political Future Amid Perjury Allegations

Austrian prosecutors have requested parliament to lift far-right leader Herbert Kickl's immunity due to perjury allegations. The Central Prosecutors’ Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption cannot proceed with an investigation unless Kickl's immunity is revoked. The Freedom Party achieved first place in the latest election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 00:48 IST
Parliament Decides on Kickl's Political Future Amid Perjury Allegations

Austrian prosecutors have formally requested that parliament lift the legislative immunity of far-right leader Herbert Kickl, as allegations of perjury arise. The office of the lower house's speaker verified the request was received on Thursday.

According to Profil, the Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption is behind the request. The move stems from a statement submitted by former lawmaker Andreas Hanger from Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative People's Party, accusing Kickl of dishonesty on various issues, including Freedom Party-funded advertisements. Kickl's camp maintains he spoke the truth.

The WKStA cannot advance without parliament lifting Kickl's immunity, a process now in the hands of Speaker Rosenkranz and the immunity committee. Although the Freedom Party won the September election, coalition complexities prevent it from forming a government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024