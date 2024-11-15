Parliament Decides on Kickl's Political Future Amid Perjury Allegations

Austrian prosecutors have formally requested that parliament lift the legislative immunity of far-right leader Herbert Kickl, as allegations of perjury arise. The office of the lower house's speaker verified the request was received on Thursday.

According to Profil, the Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption is behind the request. The move stems from a statement submitted by former lawmaker Andreas Hanger from Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservative People's Party, accusing Kickl of dishonesty on various issues, including Freedom Party-funded advertisements. Kickl's camp maintains he spoke the truth.

The WKStA cannot advance without parliament lifting Kickl's immunity, a process now in the hands of Speaker Rosenkranz and the immunity committee. Although the Freedom Party won the September election, coalition complexities prevent it from forming a government.

