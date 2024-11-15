Gaetz Nomination Sparks Controversy Amid Ethical Allegations

Matt Gaetz, nominated by Donald Trump for attorney general, confronts mounting scrutiny within Congress amid lingering allegations of sexual misconduct. Lawmakers, including Senator John Cornyn, demand access to an unreleased Ethics Committee report probing Gaetz's behavior.

The report, central to Gaetz's confirmation prospects, details allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Gaetz, who resigned from his House seat, has denied any wrongdoing. Despite his controversial past, some Republicans support him, citing alignment with Trump's agenda.

Controversy also stems from Gaetz's role in congressional upheavals, notably the push to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. As Gaetz's nomination advances, debates intensify over the potential impact on the Justice Department's future direction under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)