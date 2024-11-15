Doug Burgum Tapped as Interior Secretary by President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has selected North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum as the Interior Secretary, marking a significant cabinet choice for his administration. Trump made the announcement at a gala event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where notable figures such as Elon Musk and Sylvester Stallone were in attendance.

Burgum, known for his business acumen and conservative stance, initially vied for the Republican presidential nomination against Trump. However, he later became a staunch supporter, prominently advocating for Trump during his campaign. The decision continues Trump's trend of appointing loyalists with limited experience to his cabinet, underscoring his intent to overhaul the country's administrative landscape.

The Interior Secretary governs policies pertaining to enormous tracts of federal and tribal land. During Trump's tenure, Burgum is predicted to amplify oil, gas, and mineral production on these lands, potentially reversing initiatives set forth by the Biden administration to curtail fossil fuel extraction and promote renewable energy projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)