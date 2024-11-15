Left Menu

BJP Accuses Infiltrators of Targeting Tribal Women in Jharkhand

BJP spokesperson Naveen Subhash claims infiltrators are targeting tribal women in Jharkhand, alleging Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are inciting terrorism. He suggests infiltrators manipulate local women by offering incentives and marry them to seize their land. Amit Shah promises legislation to reclaim encroached land if BJP gains power.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious allegations against infiltrators, claiming that tribal women in Jharkhand are becoming their prime targets. BJP spokesperson Naveen Subhash asserted that the state is now a 'hub of terrorist activities,' largely exacerbated by infiltrators from Bangladesh and Rohingya settlements.

Subhash elaborated on the issue, suggesting that these infiltrators often resort to deceitful methods, entrapping tribal women by offering them financial incentives and subsequently marrying them to gain control over their land. This alarming trend, according to the BJP, has affected the socio-economic fabric of Jharkhand's tribal population.

Highlighting the party's stance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that, upon regaining power, the BJP would enact strict measures to oust these infiltrators and restore land to its rightful tribal owners. With Jharkhand Assembly polls taking place in two phases, this issue has become a focal point of the election campaigns.

