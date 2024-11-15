Turmoil in South Korea: Lee Jae-myung's Legal Battle Intensifies

South Korean politics faces turbulence as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is found guilty of election law violations. A court handed him a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, for making false statements during his presidential campaign.

If upheld, the conviction might strip Lee of his legislative seat and hinder his chances of running in the next presidential election. However, Lee vows to appeal the verdict, maintaining his innocence while facing several other charges. The legal proceedings draw national attention and public unrest.

Prosecutors accused Lee of making false claims about urban development projects while serving as Seongnam's mayor. Despite his denials, the court ruled against him, stating no evidence supports his claims of coercion by the national government. Lee's legal journey remains a pivotal focus in South Korea's political landscape.

