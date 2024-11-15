Ramesh Chennithala Criticizes PM Modi's Rally Response
Ramesh Chennithala criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies, claiming they drew sparse crowds compared to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s events. Chennithala highlighted issues like inflation, unrest, and unemployment, aiming to achieve a majority for the MVA in the upcoming assembly election, while also advocating for a caste census.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies, stating they have not garnered significant attention compared to those of Rahul Gandhi.
Addressing a press conference, Chennithala alleged empty seats at Modi's rally demonstrated declining interest, while Rahul Gandhi's gatherings were reportedly drawing large crowds.
The Congress leader pointed to issues such as inflation, public unrest, and unemployment, emphasizing a push for a caste census. Chennithala expressed confidence in the opposition MVA alliance securing a clear majority in the forthcoming assembly election as they plan to contest the BJP-led Mahayuti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana CM Criticizes Congress Amid DAP Deficiency and Unity Celebrations
CPI Criticizes Congress Over Seat-Sharing Decisions in INDIA Alliance
BJP Intensifies Campaign in Jharkhand, Targets Soren Government
Maharashtra's Political Crossroads: Fadnavis Affirms BJP Strategies Amid BJP-NCP Tensions
Ravi Raja Slams Congress for Favoritism, Joins BJP as Mumbai VP