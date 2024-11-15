Ramesh Chennithala Criticizes PM Modi's Rally Response

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies, stating they have not garnered significant attention compared to those of Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference, Chennithala alleged empty seats at Modi's rally demonstrated declining interest, while Rahul Gandhi's gatherings were reportedly drawing large crowds.

The Congress leader pointed to issues such as inflation, public unrest, and unemployment, emphasizing a push for a caste census. Chennithala expressed confidence in the opposition MVA alliance securing a clear majority in the forthcoming assembly election as they plan to contest the BJP-led Mahayuti.

(With inputs from agencies.)