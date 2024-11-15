Left Menu

Ramesh Chennithala Criticizes PM Modi's Rally Response

Ramesh Chennithala criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies, claiming they drew sparse crowds compared to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s events. Chennithala highlighted issues like inflation, unrest, and unemployment, aiming to achieve a majority for the MVA in the upcoming assembly election, while also advocating for a caste census.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 13:16 IST
Ramesh Chennithala Criticizes PM Modi's Rally Response
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rallies, stating they have not garnered significant attention compared to those of Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference, Chennithala alleged empty seats at Modi's rally demonstrated declining interest, while Rahul Gandhi's gatherings were reportedly drawing large crowds.

The Congress leader pointed to issues such as inflation, public unrest, and unemployment, emphasizing a push for a caste census. Chennithala expressed confidence in the opposition MVA alliance securing a clear majority in the forthcoming assembly election as they plan to contest the BJP-led Mahayuti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024