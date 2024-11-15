China's Agriculture Shakeup: Tang Renjian Expelled

In a significant shakeup within China's agricultural sector, former Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian has been ousted from the Communist Party and stripped of his role. This decision comes amid allegations of serious violations of law and party discipline, as reported by state media on Friday.

Tang, aged 61, has had a prominent career, serving as the governor of Gansu province from 2017 to 2020. His removal underscores the Chinese government's ongoing efforts to enforce discipline and legal compliance among its ranks.

Official biographies highlight Tang's shift to the national stage when he was appointed the minister of agriculture and rural affairs, a role he held until recent developments led to his removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)