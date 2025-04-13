Silkyara Tunnel Celebration: A Breakthrough in Faith and Engineering

The district administration is set to hold a ceremony celebrating a milestone moment—the breakthrough of the Silkyara tunnel and the consecration of a new temple at its entrance. This dual celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, promising a blend of engineering achievement and cultural reverence.

In 2023, a significant incident occurred when 41 workers became trapped inside the tunnel after a section collapsed. A 17-day rescue operation successfully freed all workers, and local lore linked their survival to blessings from a local deity, Baba Baukhnag, especially after a nearby temple was damaged.

Preparations for the breakthrough are complete, and dignitaries, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, are expected to attend. The successful opening will advance the Chardham all-weather road project, while the temple's consecration is seen as making amends for past missteps during construction.

