Silkyara Tunnel Celebration: A Breakthrough in Faith and Engineering

The district administration is organizing a ceremony to celebrate the breakthrough of the Silkyara tunnel and the consecration of a newly built temple. This marks a significant milestone in infrastructure and local beliefs, as previously trapped workers attributed their rescue to divine intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

The district administration is set to hold a ceremony celebrating a milestone moment—the breakthrough of the Silkyara tunnel and the consecration of a new temple at its entrance. This dual celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, promising a blend of engineering achievement and cultural reverence.

In 2023, a significant incident occurred when 41 workers became trapped inside the tunnel after a section collapsed. A 17-day rescue operation successfully freed all workers, and local lore linked their survival to blessings from a local deity, Baba Baukhnag, especially after a nearby temple was damaged.

Preparations for the breakthrough are complete, and dignitaries, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, are expected to attend. The successful opening will advance the Chardham all-weather road project, while the temple's consecration is seen as making amends for past missteps during construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

