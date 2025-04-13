Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Russia and India's Strategic Partnership

Russia has expressed confidence in the rapid development of its relations with India, emphasizing various areas of cooperation such as cultural and economic ties. The relationship, established in 1947, is characterized by trust and shared views on international politics. High-level meetings continue to strengthen this strategic partnership.

On the 78th anniversary of their diplomatic engagement, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing its relationship with India, highlighting various collaborative efforts between the two nations.

In a statement shared via the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia celebrated the mutual trust and shared political perspectives that underpin their enduring partnership. Established since 1947, the bilateral relations have evolved into a privileged strategic partnership marked by consistent high-level exchanges.

Both countries remain dedicated to fostering a multipolar world, respect national interests, and actively support each other in multilateral forums. As part of this commitment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to significant Russian commemorations, signaling continued high-profile engagements for 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

