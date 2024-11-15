Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi: A Clash of Ideologies Over India's Future

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of prioritizing billionaires over the poor and threatens India's Constitution. Speaking in Jharkhand, Gandhi condemned the BJP's divisive strategies, claiming they aim to fracture society along caste lines. He advocates for a caste census to reshape India's social framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahagama | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:06 IST
In a fiery address at an election rally in Jharkhand's Godda district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vehemently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he favors billionaires to the detriment of India's impoverished population.

Gandhi contended that while the opposition bloc INDIA strives to defend the Constitution, the ruling BJP is determined to discard it. He accused the BJP-RSS of inciting societal divisions through caste, creed, and religion.

Gandhi advocated for a comprehensive caste census, asserting it would unveil the representation of marginalized groups in institutions and significantly transform India. He also lambasted the BJP for its actions against Jharkhand's tribal CM and criticized PM Modi's selective support for the poor.

