Anura Dissanayake's NPP Secures Historic Victory in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's National People's Power, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, achieved a monumental victory in the recent parliamentary elections, securing a decisive two-thirds majority, according to the election commission results released on Friday.

Contesting under the Malimawa symbol, the NPP claimed 159 out of the 225 parliamentary seats, marking a significant win over the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, which led by Sajith Premadasa, managed just 40 seats. This election witnessed the lowest voter turnout since 2010.

Notably, the NPP broke historical barriers by taking control of the Northern Jaffna district, previously dominated by Tamil nationalist parties. The election results suggest a shift in political acceptance, with Dissanayake asserting the emergence of the NPP as a truly national party. The discussions with the IMF to potentially renegotiate taxation measures are on the horizon, as the new parliament convenes next week.

