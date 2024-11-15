Left Menu

Anura Dissanayake's NPP Secures Historic Victory in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's National People's Power, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, won a historic parliamentary victory, securing a two-thirds majority. The NPP won 159 of 225 seats, including the Northern Jaffna district, traditionally held by Tamil nationalist parties. Voter turnout was the lowest since 2010.

Updated: 15-11-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:21 IST
Anura Dissanayake's NPP Secures Historic Victory in Sri Lanka
Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's National People's Power, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, achieved a monumental victory in the recent parliamentary elections, securing a decisive two-thirds majority, according to the election commission results released on Friday.

Contesting under the Malimawa symbol, the NPP claimed 159 out of the 225 parliamentary seats, marking a significant win over the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, which led by Sajith Premadasa, managed just 40 seats. This election witnessed the lowest voter turnout since 2010.

Notably, the NPP broke historical barriers by taking control of the Northern Jaffna district, previously dominated by Tamil nationalist parties. The election results suggest a shift in political acceptance, with Dissanayake asserting the emergence of the NPP as a truly national party. The discussions with the IMF to potentially renegotiate taxation measures are on the horizon, as the new parliament convenes next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

