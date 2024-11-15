High-Stakes Diplomacy: Scholz Meets Xi at G20

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled for a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, a German government official confirmed. The bilateral discussions will prioritize pressing issues such as the Ukraine conflict and pertinent economic topics.

This meeting, set against the backdrop of the Group of 20 leaders' gathering, underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement between Germany and China during these globally tense times. Scholz and Xi's dialogue is expected to scrutinize the current geopolitical landscape, especially concerning Ukraine.

The emphasis on economic themes also highlights the two nations' shared interest in stabilizing and managing global economic affairs. The announcement was made during a Berlin briefing, pointing to strategic collaboration as a means to address these critical issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)