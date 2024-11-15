Left Menu

Landslide Victory for Anura Kumara Dissanayake: Sri Lanka's Political Shift

Sri Lanka's National People's Power, led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, achieved a remarkable victory with a two-thirds majority in parliamentary elections. The party won 159 out of 225 seats, surpassing Tamil nationalist parties in Jaffna. This victory highlights the NPP's growing national acceptance across communities, following a challenging economic backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:38 IST
Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a landmark electoral shift, Sri Lanka's National People's Power, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, secured a commanding two-thirds majority in the nation's parliamentary elections. The victory marks a significant political transformation, as the NPP claimed 159 of the 225 available seats, signaling widespread support across the country.

The election results also echoed in the Tamil-majority Jaffna district, where, for the first time, a predominantly Sinhala party from the south outperformed traditional Tamil nationalist parties. This breakthrough for the NPP, which garnered over 80,000 votes, demonstrates the party's growing acceptance as a national entity among different ethnic communities.

This electoral triumph comes amid Sri Lanka's economic uncertainty, marked by a currency collapse and unpopular fiscal measures under the IMF's stabilization program. President Dissanayake, promising to address the financial burdens, plans to engage in discussions with the IMF to negotiate tax reductions, aligning with his commitment to unify the nation beyond ethnic lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

