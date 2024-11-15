Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Heads to New Delhi Amid Political Speculations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu traveled to New Delhi after his address at the Amaravati Assembly. Expected to arrive by 5 pm, the length of his visit remains unspecified. Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, allied with the NDA government, plays a crucial role at both state and national levels.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has embarked on a trip to New Delhi following his speech at the Assembly in Amaravati, according to an official source.

Naidu is scheduled to arrive in the national capital by 5 pm, though the details regarding the duration of his stay are still unknown, the source revealed to PTI.

As a significant ally of the NDA government at the Centre, Naidu's Telugu Desam Party also leads the state government in collaboration with the BJP and Janasena, highlighting his influential position in both state and national politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

