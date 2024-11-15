Left Menu

World News Briefs: From Trench Training to Climate Finance Push

The latest global news includes Ukrainian troops training in France, a climate finance push at COP29, restricted aid access in Gaza, and more. Key events feature Sri Lanka's election results and Taiwan's sensitive Pacific visit plans. These highlights reveal significant political, social, and environmental dynamics worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:29 IST
In the lush fields of eastern Marne, France, Ukrainian soldiers are immersed in intensive trench warfare training reminiscent of World War 1, starkly contrasting with the actual combat in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Meanwhile, conflict-affected nations are seeking to leverage crucial climate finance commitments at COP29, aiming to secure $20 billion annually to tackle escalating climate threats.

A stark contrast emerges over Gaza aid accessibility, as a U.N. official reports significant hurdles contrary to U.S. claims, highlighting growing tensions regarding humanitarian need fulfillment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

