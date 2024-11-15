World News Briefs: From Trench Training to Climate Finance Push

In the lush fields of eastern Marne, France, Ukrainian soldiers are immersed in intensive trench warfare training reminiscent of World War 1, starkly contrasting with the actual combat in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Meanwhile, conflict-affected nations are seeking to leverage crucial climate finance commitments at COP29, aiming to secure $20 billion annually to tackle escalating climate threats.

A stark contrast emerges over Gaza aid accessibility, as a U.N. official reports significant hurdles contrary to U.S. claims, highlighting growing tensions regarding humanitarian need fulfillment.

