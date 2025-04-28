Nations Challenge Israel's Blockade on Gaza Aid at The Hague

Israel is under scrutiny as it faces accusations of breaching international law at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. The charge centers on Israel's refusal to allow aid into the Gaza Strip—a decision affecting 2.3 million residents as supplies run scarce.

This blockade has drawn criticism from countries like Germany, France, and Britain, urging Israel to follow international law by allowing humanitarian aid to flow freely. The country's stance is linked to Hamas's hostage situation, prompting appeals from global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, for aid access.

As the ICJ hearings unfold, the court will gather arguments from around 40 nations. Though its advisory opinions aren't legally binding, they hold significant political influence. The U.N. highlights Gaza as Israeli-occupied, emphasizing the legal requirement for Israel to ensure necessary relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)