Trump's Plan to End EV Tax Credits and Its Impact on U.S. Automakers

In a move potentially reshaping the electric vehicle market, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is considering ending the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases, according to sources with direct knowledge. This plan could profoundly impact the U.S. EV industry's already precarious transition.

Tesla, the nation's largest EV manufacturer, surprisingly supports the repeal despite potential sales impacts. CEO Elon Musk suggests that while Tesla might face a minor setback, the repeal could cripple its U.S. competitors. Amid fluctuating stock values for EV makers, the policy shift is a focal point for industry stakeholders.

The repeal, a concept underlined by Trump's campaign, symbolizes a broader attempt to roll back Biden-era environmental policies. This potential policy shift has prompted industry voices, including the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, to urge Congress to uphold the credits, emphasizing the significance for maintaining U.S. leadership in auto manufacturing.

