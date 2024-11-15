Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Immigration in Delhi Ahead of Polls

Delhi LG VK Saxena has directed a month-long special operation to identify illegal immigrants with police collaboration with central agencies. Civic agencies must remain alert as elections approach. Tensions rise between BJP and AAP, as each accuses the other of mishandling the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:02 IST
  Country:
  • India

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed the city's police commissioner to launch a month-long special operation to identify and address the issue of illegal immigrants. This comes amid rising tensions as the city gears up for assembly elections early next year.

The LG's directive not only involves police action but also alerts civic bodies like the MCD and NDMC to potential threats from immigrants seeking fake citizenship and election identity cards. The BJP has blamed the local government, led by AAP, for allegedly supporting illegal immigrants.

The AAP government responded by accusing the BJP of using the immigrant issue for political gain. They called for a deeper investigation into how these individuals entered India, attributing responsibility to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As actions unfold, Delhi's government and central agencies face accusations and counterclaims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

