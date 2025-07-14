Left Menu

AAP Punjab's Strategic Appointments: Empowering Youth and Women for 2027

The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit has appointed youth and women wing in-charges across the state, aiming to strengthen its organizational structure ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The newly appointed women's team boasts diverse backgrounds, reflecting AAP's commitment to inclusive politics and grassroots strengthening.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit announced key appointments within its youth and women's wings on Monday, targeting all 10 zones and 35 districts across the region.

By naming new in-charges, AAP Punjab President Aman Arora states that the party aims to fortify its organizational framework, preparing robustly for the 2027 Assembly elections, where they aim for a landslide victory.

The appointments include a diverse group of women from various sectors, indicative of AAP's promise to provide a platform for capable women, ensuring broad public engagement and grassroots empowerment under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership.

