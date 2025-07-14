Gujarat Court Denies Bail to AAP MLA in Attempted Murder Case

In a significant legal development, the Narmada district court in Gujarat has turned down the bail application of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava. The decision comes amid allegations of attempted murder following a heated altercation with a local taluka panchayat president.

The additional sessions judge, AV Hirpara, highlighted the concern about potential witness intimidation due to Vasava's legislative influence and noted his lengthy record of past offenses. A pivotal factor in the court's decision was a video transcript indicating threats to public offices should the bail be granted.

Vasava, who represents the Dediapada assembly constituency, has a history of legal troubles. His latest arrest on July 5 stemmed from an incident where he allegedly assaulted a local leader during a constituency meeting. Despite pleas of past acquittals, the court ruled that granting bail was unjust, prioritizing the interest of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)