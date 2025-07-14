Left Menu

Gujarat Court Denies Bail to AAP MLA in Attempted Murder Case

A court in Gujarat's Narmada district rejected AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava's bail plea in an attempted murder case. The court cited his history of offences and influence as reasons. Vasava, arrested in July, was accused of attacking a local leader. His plea was denied for justice's sake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajpipla | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Narmada district court in Gujarat has turned down the bail application of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava. The decision comes amid allegations of attempted murder following a heated altercation with a local taluka panchayat president.

The additional sessions judge, AV Hirpara, highlighted the concern about potential witness intimidation due to Vasava's legislative influence and noted his lengthy record of past offenses. A pivotal factor in the court's decision was a video transcript indicating threats to public offices should the bail be granted.

Vasava, who represents the Dediapada assembly constituency, has a history of legal troubles. His latest arrest on July 5 stemmed from an incident where he allegedly assaulted a local leader during a constituency meeting. Despite pleas of past acquittals, the court ruled that granting bail was unjust, prioritizing the interest of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

