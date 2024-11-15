Rajnath Singh Emphasizes BJP's Unwavering Credibility at Ranchi Rally

During a rally in Ranchi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the BJP has consistently upheld its credibility, unlike other political parties that resort to false promises for electoral success.

He urged voters to support the BJP in forming a government in Jharkhand, aiming for two successive terms to elevate the state's developmental status.

Singh criticized the ruling JMM-led coalition for halting progress and called for systemic change to combat corruption. He also took a stab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise of a caste-based census, questioning its feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)