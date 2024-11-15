Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Emphasizes BJP's Unwavering Credibility at Ranchi Rally

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted BJP's consistent credibility at a Ranchi rally, contrasting it with other parties making false promises for political gain. He urged support for BJP's government formation in Jharkhand, critiqued the current JMM-led coalition, and questioned Congress's caste-based census promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:06 IST
During a rally in Ranchi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the BJP has consistently upheld its credibility, unlike other political parties that resort to false promises for electoral success.

He urged voters to support the BJP in forming a government in Jharkhand, aiming for two successive terms to elevate the state's developmental status.

Singh criticized the ruling JMM-led coalition for halting progress and called for systemic change to combat corruption. He also took a stab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise of a caste-based census, questioning its feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

