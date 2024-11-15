Left Menu

Karnataka's Five Guarantees: A Triumph Amid Political Tension

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara claims the Congress government has effectively implemented five guarantees promised in the party's manifesto. The financial allocation for these in the state budget amounts to Rs 56,000 crore. He rebuffs BJP allegations of unfulfilled promises, highlighting substantial beneficiary numbers.

  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara announced that the state government has successfully implemented the five 'guarantees' from their party's manifesto. With a budget allocation of Rs 56,000 crore, these initiatives have reportedly benefited lakhs.

Addressing a press conference, Parameshwara challenged allegations from the BJP, amplified during the Maharashtra assembly campaign, which claim unkept promises in multiple states. He invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to Karnataka to witness the project's success.

The initiatives include financial aid to women through the Grihalakshmi Guarantee, youth support via Yuvananidhi, and various welfare schemes. In contrast, he criticized the Maharashtra state government for corruption and poor governance ahead of the assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

