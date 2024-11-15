Left Menu

China's Economic Maneuvering at APEC Amid Trump's Return

As Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency overshadows the APEC summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping urges rejection of unilateralism and protectionism in favor of economic globalization. Xi positions China to increase its global influence amidst Trump's protectionist policies, pledging more open trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:52 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping

With Donald Trump's potential return to the U.S. presidency casting a long shadow over the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a significant call on Friday for rejecting unilateralism and protectionism in favor of embracing economic globalization.

Xi's remarks at APEC signal China's strategic positioning as Trump gears up to take office, having promised heavy tariffs on Chinese imports. This stance, Beijing hopes, will ruffle U.S. allies and grant China an opportunity to strengthen its global influence and trade connections.

During a speech conveyed at the APEC CEO Summit, Xi underscored the rising countercurrents against globalization, citing unilateralism and protectionism. He highlighted China's recent moves to boost foreign investment and announced future plans for more expansive economic openness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

