China's Economic Maneuvering at APEC Amid Trump's Return

With Donald Trump's potential return to the U.S. presidency casting a long shadow over the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a significant call on Friday for rejecting unilateralism and protectionism in favor of embracing economic globalization.

Xi's remarks at APEC signal China's strategic positioning as Trump gears up to take office, having promised heavy tariffs on Chinese imports. This stance, Beijing hopes, will ruffle U.S. allies and grant China an opportunity to strengthen its global influence and trade connections.

During a speech conveyed at the APEC CEO Summit, Xi underscored the rising countercurrents against globalization, citing unilateralism and protectionism. He highlighted China's recent moves to boost foreign investment and announced future plans for more expansive economic openness.

