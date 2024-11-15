Crisis in Abkhazia: Protests Erupt Over Russian Investment Deal

In a dramatic turn of events, protesters in Abkhazia, a breakaway Georgian region under Russian influence, overran the parliament demanding the ousting of leader Aslan Bzhania over an unpopular investment agreement with Moscow.

Protesters fear the investment deal would permit affluent Russians to dominate local property markets, sidelining residents of the picturesque Black Sea region. This unrest has amplified already existing tensions, highlighting Russia's influence and prompting urgent responses from both local and Russian authorities.

While authorities consider retracting the agreement, the wider implications for Abkhazia's political stability remain uncertain. The protesters resolutely demand governance changes, and this may signal deeper issues of regional autonomy and external control.

(With inputs from agencies.)